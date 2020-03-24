“Good day, Prof. Uzorma. Thanks for the oil you sent to me the other day. I used it daily and the result was awesome even when I couldn’t fast, God still blessed me at the end of the day. I return all the glory to God for using you through your oil to bless me.”

– Mr. Oluwole, 09064085482

“Dear Prof, I greet you in Jesus name. I thought it was a dream but it is reality. Since my father died in 1983, it has been like a civil war against me. The worst part is that I have used so many spiritual soap and oil from many prophets and they all failed me. None of such spiritual materials ever worked for me, until I contacted you and you instructed me to order your oil, which I was unable to afford but your continued to pray for me and I finally got the oil last year September. After using the oil, it has been testimonies all through. Those who wanted to kill me finally killed themselves. It is a thing that I cannot explain how it happened but all I know is that God has done it for me. Keep doing the good work, sir.”

– Chief Sam Agwu

“I give God the glory that my son who had mental sickness is now healed after using your oil in praying for him. His admission that was about to be deferred by one year as advised by a doctor had been reversed that he can now continue his education unhindered. Praise God, and may God bless you.”

(Name and contact withheld)

What I am saying here is happening from time to time in different parts of the world and many victims are dying daily without knowing that they are responsible for what is happening to them. Mirror viewing to ascertain who is responsible for one thing or the other has destroyed many souls and is a channel through which the mighty evil forces can dominate, control and enslave one forever. Before you can be allowed to view any mystical mirror, you must receive instructions on the conditions before you are allowed in. Some of the conditions include removal of all ornamental objects from one’s body, shirts, belt and shoes as the case may be before consulting with the mirror.

The viewer is also instructed not to ignore or underrate its spiritual efficacy. In some cases, you will not see any physical mirror rather you will find a lighted candlestick. Now the person will light a candle and practically instruct the viewer how it is viewed for better result. At this point, one is instructed to pay attention with profound concentration on the red tip of the candle with a doxological incantation consciously and continuously recited by the all-seeking viewer. In some places, you may be flummoxed to note that the characteristic incantation of the spiritual “abracadabra” may not be recited in most cases. All you need to say while focusing on the candlelight is “May I see what I have come to look for in Jesus name”. As you consciously recite this, with rapt concentration on the red tip of the candle, you will automatically see township scenery, a cluster of trees, or a horizon of empty space.

In the case of cluster of trees or any obstacle, the fellow repeats the incantation as he/she was taught and through the aid of some forces, you will burn off the obstacle and continue to move ahead. One may embark on this exercise by 8pm to 2am for a break of about 30 minutes. Within this period some other spiritual aids had come to talk to the people in one way or the other. The helpless enquirers came with heterogeneous type of problems ranging from mirroring to know the cause of the death of a dear one, car theft recovery, the cause of one’s ill-luck and periscoping into what happens in the nearest future. When the viewing becomes very difficult, the operators would urge the viewers to try harder with their faith in Jesus while, some were told to burn off whatever blocked their psychic space to guarantee passage to the unknown. As one begins to look on the red tip of the candle, one’s mystical eyes begins to open and the one will begin to see what he/she desires to see.

For those using mystical mirror, they will see who is responsible for whatever they seek. If one is seeking for who killed either his father or her mother, the moment your consciousness is exposed to the mirror, the evil forces will expose many things about your request. Indeed, you will get to know who killed your mother or who is responsible for your failures in life. In the mystical mirror, you will ultimately meet with some higher spirits who will reveal what you desire to know and finally enslave you. They establish mystical contact with the viewer such that makes the viewer to experience loss of memory and begin to misbehave after viewing the mirror. Some have died through this process.

I recently talked to a young lady who was accused of killing her husband because she desired to marry another. Though the woman was innocent, but the entire members of the family decided to visit the omniscient mirror in order to find out if the lady was truly innocent. The lady’s father-in-law initiated the movement. They went and discovered that the lady was very innocent but, unfortunately, when the contact was subtly established, her father-in-law lost his memory and became mad.

Every effort that was made to bring him to a state of normalcy proved abortive. The madness cum mental disorder continued until he was introduced to me by his daughter-in-law. I informed them of the danger involved in seeking solution outside Christ. I again introduced them to my anointing oil, which he used and became normal. Many people do not know why the viewer of such mirror usually loses his/her memory. The reason is because the evil spirit, by the incantations involved, automatically opens the person’s third eye and establishes immediate contact with the physical unit of the person. This unwarranted contact has madness as its resulting effect. Through the power of Christ, the person could be set free and begin to enjoy his life once again. There is nothing Christ cannot do for his children. The Apostles witnessed a particular man who was a great sorcerer and consequently bewitched the people of Samaria with same.

They gave him great attention, which in turn attracted respect hence Simon was posing as a great man of God, in recognition to this, the Samarians confessed “This man is the great power of God”… Act 8:10. By this confession, however, the people of Samaria were of the conviction that Simon was using divine power of God in working “miracles.” This conviction was hitherto nourished by the solution many of them received from and through the power that worked through Simon.

He claimed to be of God, as a result many believed him. Today, there are many prophets, pastors, and evangelists that are workers of iniquity. They are like Simon the sorcerer who posed as a real man of God but inwardly was a wolf. Their intension is to bewitch and hypnotize people with their sorcery that is coated in prophecy.