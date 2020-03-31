“God has been so merciful to me and I am very grateful to him for what he has done in my life. The story started when I lost my job in a big company and I remained jobless for more than seven years. I was abandoned by everybody around me to the extent that those I helped when I was working abandoned me and refused extending a hand of fellowship to me. I was left to suffer alone, until someone introduced me to your column. As I started reading it, I noticed a lot of testimonies in other people’s life through the use of your oil, and then I decided to contact you. Upon doing so, I was instructed to order your oil, which I did, and you gave me some prayers. After observing the prayer, I noticed a little change but was not satisfied; I again decided to do it the second time. Upon doing it for the second time, my story changed for good. I was recalled to my work and was compensated very well. I am very happy that the good Lord has done it for me as expected. Glory to God in the highest.”

– Mr. Ben P., [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I am happy that the Lord has through your oil healed me of a serious sickness that was caused by my wife who bewitched me over a little problem that we had. She went to a prayer house and got a spiritual material with which she cooked for me and poisoned me. It was a serious case but when I ordered your oil, the matter took a different dimension because she was exposed, contrary to my expectations. The night I started my mid-night prayer, she was restless and did all she could to stop me from praying, I persisted. Four days into the prayer, my wife got up at about 1:30am and started shouting that she was responsible for all my woes. I was amazed and she finally became sick from that day, as a Christian that I am, I have forgiven her and I want God to heal her. Her man friend who took her to the evil prophet has equally confessed to me and he is down at the same time. The story is too long but God has set me free. I am completely surprised that it happened so soon. Sir, do me the favour to publish this but not with my details…God will continue to keep you for us.” (Names and contact withheld).

He claimed to be of God, as a result many believed him. Today, there are many prophets, pastors, and evangelists, to mention but a few, that are workers of iniquity. They are like Simon the sorcerer who posed as a real man of God but inwardly was a wolf. Their intension is to bewitch and hypnotise people with their sorcery that is coated in prophesy. Today, many sorcerers are here and they are posing as agents of light, commanding crowds and deceiving people with false solution that does not last.

It came to pass that when Philip preached the gospel in Samaria, the power of the gospel produced result to the extent that many were converted to Christ. Among those converted was the sorcerer, Simon, and other notable Samarians. They witnessed great signs and wonders done through Philip as a result enjoyed their salvation in Christ. When the apostles in Jerusalem heard that the gospel had entered Samaria, they sent Peter and John for the consolidation of the word. When they arrived Samaria, they demonstrated the power of God by laying on of hands, which resulted in the outpouring of the Holy Ghost.

Many of them that believed received the Holy Ghost and when Simon saw that through the laying on of hands, the Holy Ghost was given, he was tempted to offer bribe in order to obtain the gift of God as some of our present-day men of God have sold themselves to the devil only to attain material opulence and gain vain popularity. I weep for this generation because they do not know as they lack the spiritual insight to differentiate between the works of darkness and that of God.

A situation in which a man of God was instructed to sleep in a coffin or casket for a week only to obtain the satanic power of vision and prophesy is a bugaboo and an affront to the principles of divinity.

A man of God seeking freedom recently spoke to me that he was deceived by one of his friends to search for power from a wrong source and he was instructed by the occult guru to sleep in a coffin for seven days and being amazed on how he was going to sleep in a casket for seven days, the evil man consequently informed him that the seven days will just appear to him like an hour and half, promising of assisting him to put him into sleep (hypnotism) and guiding him in the dream state. By dream state, the occultist was referring to his conscious experience in the casket, which he (the occult man) was going to make to appear as mere dream.

According to the man of God, the occultist gave him something to drink after much incantation; he thereafter drank it and consequently went to sleep inside the casket. He woke up after one hour and half which was equal to seven days in the physical calculation. According to him, he was empowered in the realm of the spirit by evil spirits to perform signs and wonders through prophesy and vision. The funny thing is that his lifespan was reduced. In his words, “I was given the power that I was looking for. I am 45 years old now and I have only one more year to live now, in accordance with our agreement. Please, sir, is there a way God can destroy this and extend my life on earth? I am ready to serve him now.”

Here was a man who started the ministry as a true servant of God now ending as an agent of darkness. He has made money, name, gotten enough material things but his soul is on daily demand by the evil powers he sold it to. He is expected to die any moment and I have ministered to him and by the grace of God, the evil powers will never have power over his victory in Christ. He is presently anointing himself with my oil, which he will do for five weeks. I shall publish his testimony in due time.

So many preachers have sold themselves into the hands of the enemy in one way or the other. As I was writing this, I received a call from one of my close friends whose wife visited a “pastor” who saw clearly what is happening in the secret and family life of my friend and offered cutting his body with blade in order to rub a demonic substance as solution to what he saw. Another person informed me that he took some prayer group to his house in the village, only for them to exhume buried charms prepared with fresh egg, some part of goat meat still bleeding, and fresh coin all of which have been inside the earth for over 15 years. Deception!

Where in the bible or during Christ’s ministry on earth did you hear of exhumation of charms? I shall expose the process involved in exhumation of charms and armulets in this column to enable the children of God be at alert. As Peter rebuked Simon saying, “Thy money perish with thee…” and Simon demanded for prayer for his freedom, so shall all those involved in this manipulation be humbled by the true power of God and be set free from evil powers; Act 8:9-24. In continuation of the ongoing manipulation inherent in many religious centres in connection with false solution, so many souls are already carried into the abode of destruction.

A man recently called me and informed me that he visited a native doctor for a solution to his problems and the native doctor applied some substance on his body and asked him to sleep in time to enable his healing to be effected completely. Consequently, the man did as was instructed, in his dream he saw many things that amazed him and at about 5:30am he woke up from sleep and noticed an Arabic inscription on his left leg. Beginning from that day to the present moment his health condition became worse to the extent that he was patronising healing homes for the solution to his problem.

As he intensified his effort in search of solution, he started noticing a serious object crawling all over his body; this made him very uncomfortable. His encounter with the native doctor truly devastated his entire life and made his business a laughing stock. He started noticing a serious setback in his business to the extent that he was living a confused life not knowing whether to live or die. It was a serious attack against a man who only was seeking for a solution for his problem. Few weeks ago, he read my column and enjoyed the testimonies.

He consequently decided to try the anointing oil and when he used it for his prayer, the Lord revealed to him how the native doctor stole his blessings and buried same inside the earth. He kept praying and the Lord again opened his eyes and showed him what was done against his life. He used the oil and anointed his family house where the native doctor had buried some satanic materials.