“Dear Prof, it is good writing you now because God has done it again in our lives. My husband and I have been barren for over 16 years and doctors said I had no womb to carry a baby. We have prayed to God for mercy and favour, all to no avail. When I read your column, I was amazed at the testimonies of others. I decided to call you and you instructed me to order your anointing oil and to pray with it. I thought it was a joke, as my husband has tried to solve this problem through other sources, without getting any help from anybody. When we got the oil, we prayed with it, the first thing that I noticed after using it was my menses, which ceased for over 10 years. It came out with something that looked like a dead rat. That same month, I became pregnant. I had my baby a few weeks ago. I am glad to inform you that God gave us a baby boy. Still be praying for us. May God bless you, daddy.”

– Mrs. Susana Sunday, [email protected]

“Dear Prof, God has truly shown me that He is great. My wife was responsible for my woes. I don’t want to give details here but she confessed after I ordered your oil and did the prayer. God finally exposed her and she told me everything she did while she was confessing; she consequently confessed how she manipulated my business, used my money to buy property for her man friend in America. I have gone through hell in her hands but God finally freed me from her witchcraft manipulation. Today, my business is back and she is still asking me to allow her to come back into my life. Prof, I will not allow her back because I am enjoying my salvation now. Thank God that 13 years of marriage did not produce any child. She has gone for good.” (Names and contact withheld).

After anointing the house the following day, the native doctor noticed the effect of the power of God through the anointing oil, and was forced to expose his dirty activities against the brother. Today, the man is born-again and all the evil plans thwarted to the glory of God. The point I am making here is that people should be very careful who they meet for solution to their problems, for so many agents of the devil are here and there. When a shepherd has a separate timetable from that of God, he automatically becomes a worker of iniquity and the source of his inspiration and power becomes an abomination before the good Lord of creation.

Today, we are witnessing a great deal of ministries who from time to time emphasize miracle. But what they do in turn is magic. God is the worker of miracles, while Satan and his agents, no matter the title they bear, are workers of iniquity.

I truly want to inform my readers here that through laying on of hands by agents of darkness who operate their occult centres as Christian churches, some have been initiated and contaminated by evil powers. They have also contacted so many demonic powers that have ruined them. In the same vein and through the laying on of hands, some real men of God (as is evident in Acts 19:6) have been used by God to heal and deliver so many souls.

There are various ways by which agents of darkness can contaminate people. Demonically initiated palm kernel oil is one of the channels through which one can be contaminated by the powers of darkness. Some mothers use palm kernel oil given to them in a prayer house on their children. This immediately contaminates the child.

It may be that you may have been given this kind of oil by an agent of darkness, something mixed with this oil to either rub or use in one way or the other, and you may receive your heart’s desire but be informed that this kind of kernel oil is used to introduce certain elements of darkness in your body.

Whether you rub or drink it, it is used to form a contact point for evil spirits within you. The moment this is done, the very agent who gave it to you will be crowned in the spiritual realm for converting a ‘soul.’ Therefore, I urge you to watch after your soul.

Many of these agents of darkness are using candles and incense for spiritual assignments. Has anyone given you demonic candles or incense or any other thing contrary to the will of God for prayers? Then know it that such one is an agent of darkness operating as a minister of righteousness. You may receive a solution from him but know that any prayer conducted for you with the use of either demonic candles or incense is an indirect process of contaminating you and initiating you into the realm of blind witches where you can be enslaved and sacrificed at anytime and at their will.

Whenever any prayer is made for you with the use of candles and incense, it means that you have sold yourself to spirits in the fire occult kingdom and in most cases during initiations in which one is instructed to dance round the fire. That is, fire sacrifices known in the Sanskrit parlance as Agni Yajna those who are easily used for this sacrifice are those who have via wrong solution contaminated themselves through the use of both candles and incense. This results to untimely death.

Bathing in the river is a means of receiving solution to one’s problem and it is another way in which one is kept under the contact point of the devil and his forces. You may have at one time or the other in your life visited a ‘prophet’ for the solution of your problem and the said prophet finally takes you to a river to bath you. Though this is usually done for people especially women looking for the fruits of the womb or for other persons looking for security.

There is a man whose stock in trade in Anambra State is taking his clients to the river as a way of ministering solution to their needs. I wish to tell you that you’re bathing in the river for this purpose is an indirect way of presenting you as a condemned human being and as ‘meat’ to the forces of darkness within the water spirit realm. The moment one is presented to the river for bathing his body automatically becomes a playground for demonic experiment.

In those days, there was a man who is still operating his cult as a Christian church today. This man is hailed with various titles, by his followers. A day came when he wanted to use some people’s destiny and divert them to some other people that came for solution. He brought the list of the names of the people that he took to the river for bathing. Without delay, he submitted the names and gradually diverted all their blessings.

I want to let you know that at any time a ‘man of God’ is taking you to a river to bath you, you should know that your name is going on record and will be finally submitted to a higher master for invocation. The Bible said, “The thief cometh not but to steal and to kill and to destroy. I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

I will continue to expose the works and activities of evil men and women masquerading as servants of God in the world of men. As a matter of fact, so many agents of darkness have manifested in our world today operating as ministers of light. Some of them specialise in the exhumation of charms and amulets.

There is a church I know that got its power from the water occult kingdom. This church started like a non-denominational ministry that has metamorphosed to “A Living Church” today. The founder is a woman and she claims to specialise in exhumation of charms. But this is a strong manipulation of the devil aimed at hoodwinking the congregation of Christ.

One cannot serve God and Satan, nor use satanic power to please God. I recently talked to a young lady who has suffered a lot from the hands of witches and who had also spent all her earnings on family liberation yet her case was getting worse day by day. On a particular occasion she took this woman that exhumes charms to her home, she succeeded in exhuming charms from her car and was able to exhume charms again from her bedroom.