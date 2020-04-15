Dear Prof, God has given me a serious testimony. It was the case of my child who was born a year ago. The moment the child was born, he started crying and refused to stop, refused to drink water, or suck her mother’s breast. The child refused to eat or drink anything, as a result he continued to cry. He became very emaciated like a skeleton. We went to all strong men of God for prayers, yet we got no solution. Hospitals have done their best just for the child to stop crying and to eat or drink anything, the whole medical effort was fruitless. The worse situation was that the little boy was also having sleepless nights right from the day he was born till the day we read your column and decided to contact you. We were instructed to order your oil, which we did, and, as a man of God, I did not find it difficult to apply the instructions you gave us. The condition of my little son that God gave to my family that is a year and six months old now made me ask God some questions regarding his gift that does not add sorrows. We got the oil and started the prayer; the boy who had never ceased crying and refused to give us peace, slept for the first time. Right from the day we started the prayer, we saw serious improvement. Today, the prayer has ended, our son has stopped crying and has started eating. I must say that a strange demonic being came out of him the forth night after we started the prayer. I used the oil for my ministry too and today everything is moving fine. Keep up the good work, my Prof.

This life has been sour, ever since I got married. I was doing very well before I got married and I had some establishments here and there. My business was a thing of joy, until I got married, and things started changing for the worse for me. I got married to a well known family in Anambra State but immediately after the wedding, my wife became sick for just no reason. I took her to many places and spent all I had worked and laboured for in life, yet I got no good result. I became confused and lost hope in her recovery. No hospital was able to detect anything wrong with her but she was dying day by day. I took her to America and London, in fact, the last hospitals we went were in India, Germany and Dubai, yet I saw no result. I started going from one man of God to the other, yet my wife was dying without hope. I sold all that I had, including my only remaining shop at the Main Market, Onitsha. We then returned to the village and became a point mockery to many people. When I contacted you, what shocked me was how you managed to know what caused the problem tracing it to the incident that happened during our traditional marriage, an event I never attached importance to. My wife was always telling me about it and how her cloth mysteriously disappeared. However, your investigation into the matter brought freedom to my wife as we ordered six bottles of your oil and applied same and my wife became healed completely. She can now cook and do other things for me. My wife is completely healed and totally restored, to the glory of God. I am very happy, sir, and my in-law has assisted me to go back to my business. God bless you so much.

According to her, she was bamboozled to see the great woman of God use shovel to open the ground in her bedroom in order to bring out what she claimed was responsible for her suffering and lack of progress despite the level of her education and well-paying job. Each time she got her salary, she did not know what happened to her money. Any money she brought home for domestic use usually disappeared. With huge salaries, she borrowed money before the end of the month. The surprising thing was that she was single and did not have any dependant nor did she spend on pleasures.

The woman of God that specialised in charm exhumation went into her bedroom and was able to exhume charms and other substances like fresh tomatoes, head of a black dog, artificial hair, and cola-nut, to mention but a few. The exhumation was aimed at librating the young lady from her sorrows. When she was talking to me, she asked me a serious question thus, “How could a fresh tomato be buried under the earth in my room for over seven years without my knowledge and did not also rotten?” The first thing I did was to laugh at her ignorance, because she did not know it was a manipulation. In the first place, there were no tomatoes, dog head, or cola-nut buried for any reason; the aim was for financial extortion.

Majority have ended up getting psychological healing from such centres, not just because there is true power in it NO! The issue is that when they see things being exhumed from the ground, their mind will be set on immediate freedom from their problems. The projection of their mind in this regard will be empowered by some psychological forces, which will in turn be greeted by momentary relief. This is more psychological than spiritual.

Well, the point I am making here is that the young lady in whose house charms were exhumed did not get the solution to her problems; rather, she got her problems compounded. By the grace of God, when she contacted me on phone and inquired further on what to do in order to be truly freed from her long torment and problems, I introduced her to my anointing oil, which she used and prayed with. She finally anointed herself with it and things happened in her life. Her testimony will be published soon.

She is completely free and has started to enjoy her faith in Christ now. God does not allow his children to suffer shame. There are many ways through which agents of darkness put people in bondage. Some of them I have discussed in this column. For instance, facing the sun while praying is one of the ways Satan uses to keep a person under his bondage. Note: This does not apply in all cases; there are cases where this could be allowed for serious spiritual and strict cases too.

However, when a fake ‘prophet’ instructs you to face the east or the sun while praying with some magical substance, this is very wrong because it’s another way of submitting to, contacting and worshiping a spirit being in the sun planet called in various names. The moment this spirit is contacted through prayer, he subjectively invokes an element of darkness into you through the rays of the sun and that forms the contact point from where they (the forces of darkness) will begin to monitor and direct you.

The use of demonic ashes for prayer is an abnormal process of praying, this is an indirect way of invoking the astral forces, demons within the first occult kingdom of the air. An agent of darkness may tell you that ash is used to drive away evil forces. I do hope that you are fully aware that one of the chief duties of Satan is to make evil to appear as good as to lead the sons of men astray.

Ashes from a demonic source are used in contacting higher demons in the astral world, and the moment one uses it, it means that the one has received a mark of initiation into the kingdom of darkness.

The use of demonic sand for prayers is another process of contaminating yourself. An agent of darkness posing as a ‘man of God’ may advice you to use sand for prayers. If you do, then let it be known to you that the process by which sand is used for prayer is a direct way of inviting demons operating as ‘ghost’ within the occult kingdom of the earth and handing yourself over to them. Many have lost their lives through this illicit way of praying.