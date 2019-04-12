MTV Base’s flagship roundtable show, Musicology, recently gathered some of the biggest and brightest minds on the Nigerian entertainment scene to discuss the challenges and future of the business.

On the episode’s panel were personalities like Falz; DJ Kaywise, Olisa Adibua, Jay Chikezie, Bayo Fatoba, Adetola Adekoya, and Edi Lawani.

Hosted by VJ Ehiz, the new episode examined and dissected the prospects as well as the many problems currently facing the nature of events and concerts in Nigeria.

One of the many problems discussed during the session was the nonchalant attitude of artistes toward their performances.

Speaking, Falz, said: “I feel standards of events and concerts have gone down. It’s almost like the consumers take whatever is thrown at them. As a result, artistes have naturally become lazy.”

During the discussion about creativity, performances, promotion and ticket sales, Adibua asked rhetorically: “If from January to November, I see you at everybody’s show popping up here and there, then you say in December you want to do a concert, why would I come to watch you? What’s the value you’re bringing?”

Meanwhile, many more questions will be answered on the next episode of Musicology.