US-based Nigerian actor cum comedian, Ibraheem Bolaji Lawal aka Ibadan Boy has revealed how fame made him a better person. While reflecting on his journey to stardom, the comedian disclosed that he has only gained from the positive side of fame.

“I remain absolutely who I am and if there is anything fame has changed in me, it should be learning to be more patient and tolerant. Comedy and acting has taught me to be more tolerant, humble and respectful. And to God be the glory, I’ve gained a lot of ‘family’ through this platform and also met a lot of wonderful people,” he told Inside Nollywood.

Recounting his early days as a content creator when friends tried to discourage him from pursing his passion he continued: “At the beginning of my career as a comedian, a childhood friend called me ‘ras’ and lots of friends even kept away from me because of my style of comedy which is ‘acting local’ but thank God today, the rejected stone is now the cornerstone. I never pay attention to such energy as it is a distraction that is expected en-route every road to success.”