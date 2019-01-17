Was this not the same road we all passed through in 2003,2007, and the road has not changed any bit even as we are about to drive pass through it with the same known faces come February 2019 . Neither has the bumping parts of the road that claimed several lives in 2015 and previous years been rectified in anticipation of a smooth ride.

Even the type of drivers that use to drive the car in the past years are still exhibiting the same behavioral tendencies and mentality. Rough drivers. Inconsiderate driver’s. Foul mouthed, selfish and impatient drivers. Even the passengers are full of accumulated humiliating experiences along the roads. It is still the same security personnels that are going to supervise the journey. Indeed, we are familiar with the sad and unfortunate activities of the famished passengers who are ready to collect anything that looks like money to stay alive.

The drivers representing the political gladiators and the lndependent electoral commission ((lNEC) and the security personnels as supervisors. If there had been any significant changes, we would have known and seen them all. Had there been a positive and corrective programme in place, our youths wouldn’t allow any political gladiator to mess up their future as political thugs.

Only last week, hell was let loose in Lagos when the ruling party conducted its campaign, many were seriously injured and the police declared a man wanted for allegedly being behind the violence. Yes, we have passed through this road before. Did we not experience mayhem in Kano, Bornu and Benue the last time we passed through their roads?. What of Rivers,Katsina and Akwa- lbom states. Was the strory different?. Are the passengers claiming ignorance, despite all the shocking evidences on the ground. We all know the stories in Ogun, Ekiti, and Zamfara. Must campaigns and elections continually be an issue in our democracy?. We are all aware that we have been passing through this road before now. We are fully aware of the places and junctions where there are bumps and political pot-holes. So why is it an unsolvable problem for past gladiators. Have we sat down to compute the number of our children that had died sequel to their blind support for one political gladiator or the other?. Are these political gladiators not aware that the holy book specifically says that “ there is power in the tongue of man”, one therefore expects more decorum in their language during campaigns. A situation where political gladiators openly castigate and run down opponents without weighing their comments if they are capable of incitement. Or using the power of incumbency either at the federal or state level to intimidate others with the help of overzealous security personnels, should be frowned at and be an issue for prosecution.

Like the president said,” The world is watching us”. Yes indeed, the world is watching the acclaimed giant of Africa. In fact, they are not only watching but are jotting down notes on the activities of each political gladiator either vying at the federal, state or different legislative arms. More interesting, is that world that Mr President said is watching us, is today like a village at everyone’s finger tip. Even at that, the three major players that can help the country out of this threshold of gloom, are the actors whether big or small. Whether known or unknown, Also the umpire which is lNEC. Everyone has been looking their way and shaking their heads in silence, murmuring from the deep of their heart, still not convinced. The people want to see and feel the assured transparency of the commission whether it’s actually “ transparent”. Or a smokescreen transparency. Also, the Chairman of the commission should understand the simple meaning of the word “independent” (thinking or acting for oneself: not subject to another’s authority or jurisdiction). So, if this is clearly understood from this perspective, what on mother earth the lNEC chairman who knows that every eyes are on him, pay a visit to the presidency and had a private tête-à-tête- with him or any of his aides ?, even if it’s for one second. To had denied the press crew at the presidential Villa an interview means a lot. Such is uncalled for at a time the election time table has been made public.

Another major supervising player of the political journey, is the Nigeria police. l am informed that one reason why the United Nation is keeping a very close tap on the activities of the police is to help them determine if there would be future need to extend invitation to the police to participate in any global conflict area where election would hold. Truly, the police record in recent time has not been too fantastic. With the internal killings in zamfara, Benue, Bauchi, Plateau and other states. How do we explain the presence of the Army at major flash points across the country, yet the police has more mannpower than the military despite their full engagement in the insurgency war. People are very skeptical about the continuous stay of the police boss, Mr. ldris lbrahim who constitutionally ought to have vacated the office for a new fresh hand. Was his recent visit to “discuss” with Mr. president not abnormal?. Throwing up the arguement, what does Mr. President want Mr. lbrahim to do or achieve for him, that he has not been able to carry out all these years. Was he not the same lGP that openly disgraced and flouted the directive of the president?.

Why is Mr. President dilly-dallying over the retirement of Mr. lbrahim. However, while writing this column, news broke that the Lagos Commissioner of police Mr lmohimin Edger, has been removed and transferred to the Force headquarters, Abuja, Only to be redeployed to Lagos again. This is the second transfer during this political campaign season. The first was the Abia State commissioner Mr. Anthony Oguisi who was also redeployed to Abuja.

No one is questioning these redeployments, but when such are carried out during campaign and election period, they definitely raise eyebrows. Also the news of Mr Adamu Muhammed being appointed as the acting lnspector General of Police saves the situation. It gladdens the heart of many, especially those who want our democracy to be more rooted. His appointment serves as a good radiant to bad rubbish. The question on the lips of many is, why the D-day announcement when ldris should have packed his bag and exit the force headquarters. Idris from every indication knew he has to go, no wonder he stopped going to the office since last November but only shows up when there is an official engagement. Idris knew he has to go, no wonder he had already relocated to his new wife’s ( police lady ) new residence. With the exit of ldris, a new air is about to blow across the police institution. The new lGP is not a mince meat. He may look fragile , but he is made of stainer stuff. I front know him to be a push over after over twenty five years. More on the new lGP next week.