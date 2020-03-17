Philip Nwosu

Families of one of the victims have started fighting over property of the deceased.

The squabbles, Daily Sun, learnt started when shortly after the incident, the family of the wife of the deceased who hails from Ozubulu town in Anambra State moved in to allegedly take away some vital document and belonging belongings to the man.

Surprisingly, sources said when family of the Enugu Ukwu-born man arrived to evacuate the body to the mortuary and take inventory of his properties, they discovered that they had been outsmarted by their in-laws who they alleged have collected some vital document.

Furious, the Enugu Ukwu indigenes, who lamented the actions of their in-laws, insisted that their brother-in-law, who they accused of collecting the document, must produce the document to enable them take inventory.

But brother to the wife of the deceased, who declined to be named, insisted he was acting on instruction of the deceased son who is based in Canada. He said until he gives a contrary directives, the document and other property would remain in his custody.

Meanwhile, residents of the area whose building were affected returned to the area yesterday to reclaim their property and retrieve properties. Daily Sun witnessed some resident who brought in a towing van to recover their destroyed vehicles and take them for repairs.