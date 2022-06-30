Families of the kidnapped victims of Abuja-Kaduna train have begged the House of Representatives for intervention on the release of the remaining 51 in the kidnappers den.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 10 members of the families of the kidnapped victims visited the lawmakers who moved a motion for their release in Abuja.

Mr Aminu Othman, a member of the families of the victims, said that the families were in the National Assembly to commend the effort of the lawmakers at ensuring the release of their loved ones.

He said that the families would continue to plead with the lawmakers at ensuring the release of the kidnapped victims, adding that one of the victims was shot dead on June 28.

“One of our family in captivity has been shot based on the information from the negotiator. We are here to meet the lamakers to put more pressure on the Federal Government to fasten the release of our people,” he said

Mrs Maltoda Kabir, another family member, said: “We are pleading again with the House of Reps because the news we are hearing is not favourable.

“Please Nigerians, we need your help. My husband and brothers are with the kidnppers. Nigeria please come to our aid. Imagine people sitting and standing for 94 days in the bush, we are going to 100 now,” she lamented.

Responsding, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) said that the House had earlier moved a motion urging the feceral government to do more to facilitate the release of kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train victims.

He noted that the families were at the National Assembly to remind the federal government that “the families of 51 of our fellow citizens are still in captivity”.

Bamidele, while expressing sympathy, said: ” We know how it can be to have children of ages two in captivity, we even have some who are diabetic.”

He said that the negotiator was contacted on June 28 to see what demand the government could meet so they could see if they could grant the government request.

Hecexpressed optimism that something tangible would come out of the efforts.

Rep. Mansoro Mansur (PDP-Bauchi) said that the families of the victims had recounted the ordeal of the victims in captivity, adding that the lawmakers are disturbed with the information from the victims.

“We share in their sorrow and pains, it is our commitment that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure they are rescued.

“We will meet with the Speaker so we can meet with the Chief of Defence. We will do the needful as far as the Constitution is concerned, security is the business of the government.”

The lawmaker promised to engage further to ensure the release of the victims. (NAN)