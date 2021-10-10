From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Ozor Awoke Agana family of Umuezike Ihekwuenu-Aku autonomous Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State has raised alarm over plot by some members of the community to deny Mr. Anibueze Nnadi, a visually impaired person justice over his demolished house.

Last month some persons suspected to be paid thugs had demolished Anibuezes’ two bedroom apartment newly built for him by a philanthropist in his community over claim that the land the house was built does not belong to him.

The situation resulted to the suspension of HRH Igwe Christopher Okwor by the Enugu state government as the traditional ruler of the community to pave way for investigation because he was accused of being behind the demolition.

Speaking with newsmen, Sunday in Nsukka, Mr. Daniel Ezemagu, eldest man from Ezemagu-ozor family alleged that Hon. Marlachy Ugwu was said to have vowed to do everything within his capacity to ensure that Okwor was retured as traditional ruler of the community.

He said that the family want to bring to the notice of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the general public that since the suspension of Igwe Christopher Okwo, Ugwu has been bragging and telling people that he will ensure the suspension is lifted.

“Ugwu from every indication has no sympathy for the visually impaired man who his two bedroom was demolished by thugs suspected to be hired by the suspended traditional ruler.

“Okwor was suspended by Enugu State government to give room for unbiased investigation regarding his involvement in the demolished building of the visually impaired man.

“But is unfortunate that Ugwu is busy to ensure that the poor visually impaired man did not get justice,” he said.

The eldest man however expressed optimism that the governor being a lover of peace, justice and friend of the poor would ensure that justice would prevail at the end on those who demolished the house of visually impaired man.

“Ugwu is also using his position as politician to frustrate our petitions against the suspended traditional ruler at Ogbede divisional police station and Enugu State Police command,” he said.

However, when contacted, Hon. Ugwu said that he condemned the demolition of the building and had appealed to both parties to put down

their swords and come to the reconciliation table for peace to reign in the community.

“The reason why they mentioned my name is because I have been reaching out to them to come together and settle the matter amicably.

“I personally condemned the demolition of the building without reservation, the same with other stakeholders and every reasonable person in the community because this was personal resource put together.

“The community is happy with the prompt intervention of both the Local and State governments, and the preliminary actions taken so far.

“That was why they asked both party to stay action pending the outcome of the panel of enquiry set up by the state government to look into the matter.

“So, it is wrong and untrue for anybody to think or say that I am using my position to influence or deny anybody Justice,” he said.