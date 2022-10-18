By Rita Okoye, Lagos

A few days after his demise, the family of late Big Brother Naija star, Rico Swavey, has announced the arrangements for his burial.

Born Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, Rico was involved in a car crash which led to him being placed on life support.

However, Rico died two days after the accident on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

In a statement signed by his family and management team, plans for his funeral were shared via Twitter on Tuesday.

“With a heavy heart, we invite all friends and fans of Rico Swavey to his tribute night/candlelight walk tomorrow as we witness a star supernova. Thank you all,” the caption read.

A night of tribute and candlelight walk will take place at Retro Citi, Victoria Island, Lagos, today, Wednesday, October 18.

This will be followed by a private service at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Square, on Thursday.

His funeral service will immediately follow at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, where the deceased will be laid to rest.