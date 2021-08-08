From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The family of Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, has announced his passing in the early hours of Sunday, August 8th after what they described as “a gallant fight with pancreatic cancer.”

In a statement signed by Dr. Tinyan Okunbo, head of the Okunbo family, and made available to the media by late Captain Okunbo’s Media Consultant, Samuel Ajayi, they described him as a crowned jewel, son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, philanthropist and business magnate.

The family of Late Evangelist Robert Amos Okunbo of Orhua Town in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, however, thanked God for a life of service and dedication to humanity that the late businessman lived.

“We do not mourn like those that have no hope and we take solace in the fact that he lived a good life and he has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” the statement said.

The family thanked everyone for their prayers and support all through this trying period.

The family, however, craved the understanding of all and sundry at this trying times and would want the immediate family be allowed to “grief in privacy”.

The statement further said that further announcements would be communicated at a later date.