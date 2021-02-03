By Lukman Olabiyi

Members of Eerule Olamide family in Shagamu area of Ogun State have urged the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to reject any document presented by Premier Standard Limited for the purpose of obtaining title in respect of an expanse of land situated at Kilometer 55, Lagos-Ibadan, Expressway.

The family in an affidavit of sale of family land sworn to by the head of the family, Hammed Sesan Ogunyanwo, filed before the State High Court, maintained that at no time was any part of their land sold to Premier Standard limited or its agent, privy or attorney.

Consequently, the family stated that any documents sought to be used for obtaining any title documents on their family land without tracing the root of title to Maku family is fraudulent.

According to Ogunyanwo, his family has been in possession of the land for long without any disturbance.

He stated that his family became owners of the land by inheritance from their fore fathers known as Soomo who were the first settlers over the land adding that members of his family have exercised possessory rights over the land for a long time without any form of opposition from anyone.

According to him, the family has only sold parts of the land to Jianke Dai and that no other part of the land has been sold to any other person.

He stated that any other person claiming to have bought any piece of the land from my family is lying.

The document reads: ’That at no time was any part of the land sold to Premier Standard Limited or its agent, privy or attorney. That any documents sought to be used for the purpose of obtaining any title documents without tracing its root of title to myfamily is fraudulent. The remainder of the land is still within the possession of my family’’.