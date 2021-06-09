From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

18 years after he went missing, the family of a pastor has called out authorities for their inability to find him.

Darry Adesina, who was a pastor at the Apostolic Faithful Church, Kaduna, was declared missing in 2003 shortly after he had held a crusade in Kaduna.

The pastor, who hails from Osun State, was residing in Kaduna before he went missing.

The 45-year-old pastor, according to the family, was last seen in Kano State.

It was learnt that the pastor had in 2003, in conjunction with other groups of individuals, held a crusade in Kaduna in contravention of Sharia law.

It was further gathered that the crusade led to a commotion in which lives were lost and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The commotion was said to have been due to the resistance of some residents of the town to the Christian event.

Adesina and other individuals who organised the crusade declared wanted for acting in contravention of the law.

The Kaduna State government and federal authorities declared the pastor and others wanted on December 14, 2005, for the atrocity and commotion caused at the crusade held on October 10, 2003.