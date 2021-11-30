By Christopher Oji

Ogun State Police Command has arrested six persons in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Ipetu Baba Ode area of Ado- Odo/ Ota Local Government of the state .

Family of the deceased man has raised the alarm over alleged attempt by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in FCT,Abuja, to take over the case and sweep it under the carpet .

The deceased family has accused the ACP (nameswitheld), of leading policemen and one of the alleged perpetrators of the killing to Ogun State to take over a case file that is already before a Deputy Inspector -General of Police(DIG).

The Adelupo family in a Save- Our- Souls message to Inspector General of Police, Mr.Usman Baba Alkali, appealed to him to prevail on DIG in charge of D Department to ensure justice for the deceased man .

The family raised the alarm that the assailants have threatened to come back and attack them after the release of their members in police custody .

The arrest of the six persons followed a petition to the IGP by the Adepolu family on the incidemt that happened on November 17,2021.

In the letter titled “Save-our-souls,on the gruesome murder of Mr. Monday Eredua, attempted murder of innocent persons living with within Ipetu Baba Ode Community,Ota, Ogun State. The family is pleading with the IGP to ensure proper investigations and justice for the deceased man “.

The letter to the IGP , signed by Ogabi Hafiz Babatunde of Ebuoluwa Chamber reads:”We are the Solicitors retained and acting for the Adepolu Family of Ipetu Baba Ode, via Iju Ota in Ogun State hereinafter referred to as “Our Client” and on their instruction “

“It is our brief to bring to your attention the various criminal acts of the above mentioned persons within the Ipetu Baba Ode Community, via Iju Ota in Ogun State and the gruesome murder of Monday Eredua, at about 6:30pm on the 17th day of November, 2021; when some persons and stormed/invaded the Ipetu Baba Ode community, immediately after the men of the Nigeria Police Force Monitoring Section of the Zone II Command Onikan, Lagos, had left.

” The arrested suspects in company with several other armed thugs and cultists had been terrorizing the community and they had on several occasions unleash terror on the community and innocent citizens,hence our clients and some other landowners around the community reported their activities to the Onipanu Divisional Police Station.

“That despite the report and invitation extended to these miscreants they did not relent on their threat, attack and constant breach of peace within the area.

“That in order not to wait for them to repeat the killing they once did on the 26th day of May, 2021; when they killed Mr. Moruf Babalola , a Landlord,in the Community and went away with the Corpse of the victim (Late Mr. Moruf Bablola); Our client reported the herein suspects and others at large to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone II command Onikan Lagos.

“That on the 17th day of November, at about 2:00pm, Police Officers from the Monitoring Section of the Zone II command Onikan under the instruction of the AIG, Police visited Ipetu Baba Ode Community, via Iju Ota in Ogun State, to access and investigate the present crime and attack done by the above mentioned suspects and their self sponsored armed thugs and cultists”

The letter further reads:” To our clients surprise immediately the police officers from the Zone II command left the community and the suspects, several other known and unknown persons unleashed terror on the community with various offensive weapons and started shooting sporadically in the air and also aiming defenseless and innocent landowners including the victim Mr. Monday Eredua now Deceased “

” That while everybody was running to protect his or her life and safety, Monday Eredua (Deceased) was shot in the process and he fell helplessly on the ground .

” Monday Eredua was eventually confirmed dead at the General Hospital Ota, as a result of the gun shot on his left back side.

Furthermore, our clients reliably informed us that the suspects have also stationed a large number of armed thugs with various guns and offensive weapons parading and harassing people within the community.

” The herein suspects have been causing various havoc within the community and boasting around that until they ensure the entire community is empty and the territory taken over by them they would not stop the attacking the community”

“Our client are currently living in fear of the unknown as they do not know the next heinous and criminal step the above named persons are planning or have planned against them, different act of Kidnapping, gun running etc had been going on around the environs due to the presence of the suspects and cohorts.