From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The family and schoolmates of late Barrister Godwin Akpan Ikoiwak who was found dead in a hospital in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have demanded an investigation into his death.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ikoiwak, 41, also known as Bugzy, who worked with the Ministry of Justice in Akwa Ibom State, was recently found dead in Uyo, under mysterious circumstances.

This was made public, yesterday in Abuja by the deceased immediate younger sister, Nne Akpan Ikoiwak, on behalf of the family, at a news briefing .

Ikoiwak explained that according to the result of the autopsy released on 15th the of March, the deceased had no sign of respiratory disease ,as alleged by those who saw him last.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She added that since the release of the autopsy, no investigative measures have been taken to fish out the perpetrators .

“My eldest brother went to into the mortuary to see his body. Upon identification, noticed that he had severe bruises and injuries to his body. He had a deep cut on his left eye. His lips appeared burnt. His hands and legs had marks like he had been tied up. This revelation led the family to request for an autopsy to determine if the cause of his death was asthma.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

” Bugzy’s parents have questions and are dying for answers and this can only happen if the persons who were last seen with the deceased are made to answer them.

““All the persons who were last seen with the deceased still walk freely, enjoying God’s free air while they believe they have the right to freely take the life of another so brutally.”

Ikoiwak, therefore appealed with the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to help in unravelling the perpetrators of the murder and also to bring justice in the case.