Tony John, Port Harcourt

Family of Chima Ikwunado has demanded N10 billion damages from the police over the torture and death of the late mechanic.

Counsel for the late Ikwunado’s family, Chinyere Lawrence, said that the N10 billion damages were part of the Fundamental Human Rights suit filed by the wife of late Ikwunado at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

During proceedings yesterday, the trial judge, Justice Omotosho, advised the lawyer of Ikwunado’s family to amend their applications before the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned till March 17, for continuation of hearing.

Meanwhile, shops at the popular Ikokwu Spare Parts Market, in Port Harcourt, were closed yesterday, paralysing business activities. Daily Sun noticed traders hanging around their shops waiting for direction from their leaders. Some traders, however, complained that they had lost a huge amount of money from the daily sales due to the untimely death of Chima, who was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

They called on the state government to prevail on the police to do the right thing by releasing the victim’s autopsy report to the family and members of family.

Chima and four of his friends were arrested in December 2019, by operatives of Eagle Crack (E-Crack) unit of the police in the state capital.

Ikwunado passed on in January, following injury sustained from the alleged torture.