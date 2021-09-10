By Lukman Olabiyi

The children of Mrs Oluwayemisi Ajayi, the widow of the late Dr Tosin Ajayi of First Foundation Medical Engineering Co. Ltd, have faulted reports on a court ruling concerning the status of their late father’s assets.

They said the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday, did not grant any interim order awarding 50 per cent of the estate of the deceased to ex-Miss Nigeria, Mrs Helen Prest-Ajayi, in a suit over, among others, Dr Ajayi’s assets.

They made their claim in a statement signed by Mrs Olutomi Deru (Nee Ajayi) and Mrs Omolade Soetan (Nee Ajayi), respectively.

Prest-Ajayi, who is said to have been married to Dr Ajayi, and her daughter Miss Tomisin Ajayi are first and second applicants/respondents in a suit before the court. The first to fourth respondents/applicants in the suit are First Foundation Medical Engineering Company Ltd, Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); Mrs Oluwayemisi Ajayi and Mr Patrick Abak, a lawyer.

“The order, which was strangely granted in the absence of the company and our mum, only granted Helen Prest and her daughter permission to institute their main action and restrained our mum from running the company pending the determination of the main suit,” they said.

