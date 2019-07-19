Family, friends and associates, with due permission from the family of former Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) staff, Akinloye Oyebanji, especially the wife, Victoria, have called for support for the veteran sports broadcaster, who is presently facing serious health challenges.

Oyebanji served NTA for 35 years in different capacities until his retirement as Director of NTA properties.

According to the former Zonal Director of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr Steve Olarinoye, the illness has been on for almost four months now, and Oyebanji has been in and out of hospital, until it developed into the present state.

“To date, the family has spent over N5 million and still spending money. The NTA has promised to assist with 50 percent of the required treatment bill,” Dr. Olarinoye confirmed.

“Sometime he had the misfortune of losing his kidneys and replaced successfully, through a transplant in India. One of the side effects of kidney transplant is heart failure, which he had experienced on two occasions and survived,” he said.

Oyebanji is presently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital, Abuja, and requires being at the same hospital in India to survive.

He would need $25,000 for both transportation and treatment for himself and two caretakers.

“On behalf of the family, I’m, therefore, appealing to spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of this industrious Nigerian, who has given his all to sports development in Nigeria, and has served his fatherland diligently.

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has appeals to governments, public-spirited individuals and corporate organizations to come to the aid of Oyebanji.