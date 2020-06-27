The late Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Azeez Arisekola-Alao, who passed on at 69 in June, 2014, didn’t gain prominence in life solely because of his stupendous wealth. In many ways, he was loved by all because he didn’t relate to anyone who came his way based on tribe, religious belief or ethnic background. Besides, his business acumen has endeared him to many. But when death snatched him away from his loved ones six years ago, they felt nothing could have been crueller than that. No wonder, in appreciation of his impactful lifestyle, family, friends and business associates, penultimate week, remembered the man who was a global citizen during his lifetime. Though his family has accepted their fate in good faith, they continued to remember his memories in a loving manner so faithfully. In commemoration of his passing, the family, on June 18, 2020 had a solemn memorial event where they paid glowing tributes to their patriarch.

No doubt, the late Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland before his death was unarguably one of the wealthiest men in Nigeria. He had his hands in many pies, which cut across food production, real estate management, insurance, transport, and publishing. His name spread beyond the shores of Africa, and was one of the few Nigerian businessmen who transversed the globe and rubbed shoulders with other top business giants around the world. However, since the death of the Ibadan, Oyo State-born businessman, the family has not found it easy, as it has been battling with court issues concerning the myriad of debts he allegedly owed.