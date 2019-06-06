Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Family members and friends of Late (Mrs) Omowunmi Ayoade on Saturday, May 25, 2019, gathered at Oluyole Industrial Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State, to hold a 10th year memorial service in her honour. She was Headmistress, Suliat Adedeji Primary, Kobomoje, Ibadan, before she died on 2009. She was 52 years.

Her husband, Prince Ademola Ayoade, former national secretary, National Democratic Party (NDP), described her as a paragon of virtue whose vacuum nobody has been able to fill: “Because of the nature of my job as a businessman and politician, I rarely stayed at home but my wife was always home to take care of the children. Not only that, she was behind all my successes in life.

“We used to argue on who would first die. I used to tell her that I would die before her because I was a troublemaker. Many political attacks on me made me to think I would die before her but I was surprised she first died.

“I am grateful to God because our children are today doing well. After she died, I went through a lot of difficulties but today God has helped me to surmount the challenges. I have greatly reduced my political activities because of the demise of my dear wife.”

The first son, Adedamola, paid tribute: “It has not been easy since the passing away of our mummy, but glory be to His name for the legacy she left behind for us, her children. Her teaching of oneness has been a bond that has been keeping us together as siblings.

“Today, I miss everything in her because nobody can fill the vacuum she left. She was a mother, teacher and friend. She was been everything to me. She was the only one I could run to and express my feelings. All the same, all thanks to God Almighty.”

Another son, Ayowumi, said in tears: “My mother was the best woman I have ever met in life.” Ayotunde, the fourth child, said of mother: “Because of the good life she lived, my brothers and I decided to use her as yardstick to find our suitors. She taught us many things we are enjoying today. She was loving and caring to everybody and very accommodating, a reason our house used to be a Mecca of sort.”

A daughter-in-law, Toyin, said: “Even though I never met her before she died, there are reports of her good deeds. She was a good wife and mother according to testimonies of virtuous life she lived. And these good deeds reflect in the life of my husband of seven years now.”

Mrs Atinuke Ogunleye, recounted Ayoade’s contributions to the children’s section of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), GRA Iyaganku, Ibadan, where they were both teachers: “She took care of children as if they were hers and prayed for them. No wonder her children are today doing well. Not only that she loved and took care of her husband and all these were lessons to me.”

A family friend, Justice Solomon Akinteye (retd), described the wedding between the deceased and her husband as a marriage made in heaven. “I fondly called her Iya Damola (Damola’s mother). She was a rare woman. I knew her in the 70s, when she was courting with her husband before they got married in 1979. A reason I do say their marriage was made in heaven. When incident of her death occurred in 2009, 10 years ago, I was very scared because I wondered how her husband would cope. I thank God, He has been upholding him.”

Ayoade left five children behind namely: Adedamola, Olabisi, Ayowunmi, Ayotunde and Kehinde Ayoade and she died at age of 52 years old.