By Bolaji Okunola

One of Nigeria’s leading football Icons, late Teslimi ‘Thunder’ Balogun will be celebrated by family and friends July next year.

At a press conference to announce plan for the 50th anniversary of his death in Lagos, chairman of the committee, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, said some of the activities lined up for the celebration expected to take place between Monday, July 25 and Saturday July 30, are exhibition and documentary on the life and times, football and coaching adventures of Balogun while former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde will deliver a lecture dedicated to the exploits of the legend.

Other activities listed include launch of Teslim Balogun Foundation, Public presentation and launch of book on “The Myth and the accomplishment of Thunder Balogun” by Segun Adenuga, among other events.

