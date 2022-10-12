By Lukman Olabiyi

Oruba Ekitan Royal Family in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, has commended the Federal Government for prosecuting monarch of the area, the Onikosi of Ikosi, Oba Alami Oloyede Onikosi, and three others over their alleged involvement in forgery, and falsification of a Supreme Court judgment.

The Lagos monarch, Onikosi alongside Muyideen Fabunmi, Alademehim Samuel and High Chief Michael Adesegun Onikoro were on Tuesday docked before the Federal High Court, Abuja on seven-count criminal charges bordering on forgery and falsification of a Supreme Court judgment, as well as perjury.

Speaking to newsmen over the development, a representative of the family, Qudus Balogun commended the Federal Government over the action taken against the monarch and others.

He alleged that the monarch and others have been using the purported judgement to threaten their family.

In one the charge against the monarch and others read:“That you Muyideen Fabunmi ‘M’, Alademehim Samuel, Oba Alami Oloyede Onikosi and High Chief Michael Adesegun Onikoro and others at large, sometime in 2018, within the judicial division of this honourable court, did make a forged Supreme Court of Nigeria judgment document identified as Supreme Court of Nigeria judgment in suit No. 117 of 1936 with spurious inscriptions as A739972 and 7/6/75, purported to have been delivered by one Justice C W.V CARCEY, dated 1st day of February 1937, knowing it to be false, or with intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine Supreme Court Of Nigeria judgment and with such intent that any person may, in the belief that it is genuine, be induced to believe that it is a true Supreme Court of Nigeria judgment, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap ‘M17’, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The offence i contrary to Section 39(2)(a) and punishable under Section 39((2)(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to each of the seven counts.

Subsequently, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that they continue to enjoy the administrative bail granted them by the police and also admonished the monarch and his co-accused not to disappoint him.

The court has fixed January and 19, 2023 for the commencement of trial.