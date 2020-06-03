Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Family heads in Ibadanland, under the aegis of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis, have threatened to hunt killers of three local farmers allegedly shot dead by gunmen suspected to be Bororo Fulani herdsmen on Sunday.

The gunmen reportedly wreaked the havoc when they stormed Ikereku, Pade, Olanla and Babalola villages in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The invaders were said to have stormed the villages with dangerous weapons, including guns.

Names of the three persons reportedly killed by the suspected herdsmen were given as Ope Babalola, Waheed Ganiyu and Yemi Sunday Osuolale.

But the Authentic Mogajis in a statement issued by their Publicity Secretary, Wale Oladoja, yesterday, in Ibadan said the killing of Yoruba people on their farm would not be tolerated by the group anymore.

The family heads alleged that the herdsmen have been taking for granted the peaceful co-existence of Yorubaland and the gentility of the Ibadan people, adding that the family heads have been asking questions on when it has become a crime for people to choose farming as career to the extent that their lives are being threatening by migrants.

The decision to retaliate the recent killings of the villagers, according to him, was taken during an emergency meeting of the family heads in Ibadanland.

The Mogajis, however enjoined Governor Seyi Makinde not to be soft with the herdsmen in the state, saying their body language showed “they are ready for war.”

The group also appealed to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to convene an emergency meeting of all family heads in Ibadanland.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the attack, described the attackers as hoodlums, but said two suspects have been arrested.