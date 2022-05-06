Daniel KANU

The children of a former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Ondo State and first legal practitioner in the Ilutitun-Osooro area of the state, late Chief Augustus Akenroye, have launched a foundation in memory of their late father.

The children, who launched the foundation as part of the activities to mark his funeral ceremony recently, visited the Local Authority Primary School, Ilutitun-Osooro in Okitipupa Local Council Area of Ondo State where the foundation would be domiciled.

They donated several school materials to the students, while also pledging to renovate some of the school structures, provide more books, scholarships, and institute endowment funds to immortalize their father who attended same school.

Speaking on their vision for setting up the foundation, the first child of the deceased, Dr. Adegboyega Akenroye, a US-based medical doctor and pastor, explained that their late father was passionate about education thus the foundation would help to motivate young children to focus more on their education.



Akenroye described their late father as a philanthropist who loved education and was fully committed to the development of his folks. He recalled that as the first lawyer from his community, Ilutitun, he influenced many people taking to the legal profession as well as provided educational support to so many indigent youths.

Dr. Ayodele Akenroye, his last born and Canada-based immigration judge, described their father as an incorruptible lawyer who refused monetary bribes and gifts, refused to be induced to compromise cases. He reminisced how people brought bags of money and even goats to their homes to influence their father’s legal decisions and he drove them all away.

During the well attended funeral service, the Bishop of Diocese on the Coast, Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd. Oluseyi Pirisola, in his homily at Ebenezer Anglican Cathedral, Ilutitun-Osooro, in Okitipupa Local Council, urged everyone to emulate the patriarch’s virtues.

Pirisola described the late Akenroye as someone who had fulfilled his destiny, as he had lived an exemplary life with prowess, contributed his quota to the development of Ikaleland through his legal profession.

A relative, Olufikemi Aideloje (née Akenroye) was among several persons who paid him tribute:

“Baba D Law played a major roll in my decision to become a lawyer which I pretty much wanted since I was three years old. He would always tell me cool stories about the legal profession and later took me to law events. His love for his profession, his candour and work ethic was unparalleled. He had a very strong personality, firm when he needed to be, loving and playful when he needed to be.

He was so passionate about the law that even years after retirement he still came to the Akure high court with his driver regularly.

He will forever live on in our hearts.”

At the launch of the foundation at the legal icon’s local alma mater, his firstborn son and pastor, Dr. Akenroye also allayed the fears of the people on the yearly Law Prize instituted by their father in his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, about six years ago, assuring that the project would not stop.

Dr. Akenroye was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Monisola Akenroye as well as other children and relatives of Baba D Law.