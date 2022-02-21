From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family and the lawyer of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu have raised concerns over his safety, claiming they doubt that he is still alive.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, said in a statement that he had visited the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) where the IPOB leader is currently detained, but was not allowed to see him.

Prince who said he was also at the DSS headquarters on Thursday last week to see his brother as directed by the Court but denied access to him, expressed worry over the reason behind the action of the DSS.

He said he was no longer convinced that his brother was in good shape or even alive, hence, the secret police does not want to grant the family access to him.

“I have been denied access to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB Leader) on two separate occasions at the Department of State Security Services Abuja.

“It goes to show that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s life is in grave danger. It remains the order of the court that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be seen twice weekly, Mondays and Thursdays.

“Why can’t I see him? Has he been killed or poisoned? There must be proof of life. We demand proof of life,” he said.

Similarly, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, took to his Twitter handle to demand explanations for the action of the DSS which he said was suspicious.

“Last Thursday, we were not allowed visitation with Onyendu because, according to DSS, the “special squad” in charge of visitations went on “outside assignment.

“They asked us to come on Monday, and today, we were at DSS. They are telling us the same thing. We disagree!”

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, had during Kanu’s last court appearance on Wednesday, February 16, informed the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako that DSS had not allowed Kanu a change of clothes despite the court’s earlier order.

The DSS claimed that the clothes brought to him by the family had an “Isiagu” insignia that should not be tolerated.