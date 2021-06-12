From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A family of 15 on Friday, escaped being consumed by a midnight inferno that destroyed an entire building housing goods worth millions of naira at Ikpoba Hill, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government area of Edo State.

An eyewitness, who spoke to newsmen in Benin, said the inferno, which occurred around 1am, rendered full families homeless.

One of the victims, Mr Ibude Kelly who resides in the building but was lucky to have escaped with his children and grandchildren, said: “You can see for yourself my brother, I was unable to escape with any of my property apart from my family members. We are very lucky, fifteen of us were in the building, including my grandchildren.

“I’m empty right now; my property is all gone. Where do I start from?

“It was one of my relatives that notified me that there was a fire in our building. If not, it would have been a different case. If not for that my relative who came knocking at my door, it would have been so horrible. God averted the disaster.

One of the shop owners, Mr Kadiri said he received a call around 3am notifying him that his shop was on fire but there was nothing he could do.