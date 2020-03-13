Doris Obinna, Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The Lagos State government has announced the result of a family of four children and their teachers who recently returned from the United States of America suspected of having COVID-19. The family and their teacher, who were isolated at the Biosecurity Facility of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, the state said, have tested negative.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said the four children and their teacher were in close proximity with someone infected with COVID-19.

He added that the state government has been testing suspected cases of COVID-19 and so far all have been negative, except for two confirmed cases.

Abayomi also noted that the Lagos State Ministry of Health has started producing hand sanitizer and would soon make it available in the market, while he frowned at sanitizer profiteering.

“As Lagosians, let us continue to demonstrate responsibility, responsiveness, solidarity and support in the fight to break the circle of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

Meanwhile,the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured Nigerians of the safety of corps members in various orientation camps across the country.

Director-general of the NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this yesterday during a press briefing at the Anambra State Permanent Orientation Camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu.

Shuaibu, who supervised the COVID-19 detection centre during the inspection of corps members and visitors to the camp, said the measure was a nationwide exercise to prevent an outbreak of diseases in the orientation camps.

He said, at present, there was no report of COVID-19 in any of the NYSC camps.

The DG said the NYSC was working in partnership with federal and state ministries of health and the National Centre for Disease Control in executing the precautionary measures against the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Reports nationwide say we have not had any problem, there should be no cause for alarm; our corps members have been educated and all the necessary measures have been put in place in the camps. Everybody on camp was subjected to screening including myself, the chief judge and the honourable minster.”