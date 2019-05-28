Gyang Bere, Jos

A family of six members have been wiped-out by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Dangwal Village of Ganawuri District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the attackers invaded the village at about 8 pm in the night, attack and killed family members of Lo-Gwong Du.

It was learned that the attackers killed the grandfather, grandmother, two children, their mother and father belonging to one family.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Matthias Tyopev Terna confirmed the incident and said he has not been informed of the details of the incident.

Tyopev noted that the DPO in charge of the area has gone to the village to get first-hand information and pledged to make public details of the attack.

Former Minister of Sports l, Hon. Damishi Sango confirmed the event and said six persons were killed.

He condemned the attack and called on Plateau State Government and security agencies in the state to raise to their Constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Details later.