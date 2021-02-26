From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The family of a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC Jimoh Folowosele, suspected to have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, has appealed to the Comptroller -General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, not to allow their son to die in captivity.

The family accused the Customs of dilly-dallying over the release of the officer and others that were held captive since February 9,thereby creating panic and tension within the family.

Folowosele, an indigene of Aramoko Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State was abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents during official duty in Geidam, a border Town in Yobe State alongside other officers a couple of weeks ago.

Addressing a press conference in Ado- Ekiti, yesterday, the victim’s brother, Idowu Folowosele, said the news about the abduction of their brother has thrown his family into confusion and appealed to the Nigerian Customs to speed up action that would aid his release.

“It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, in Yobe State and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs.”

Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word.”

Folowosele who said the situation has thrown DSP Folowosele’s wife and children into distress, called on Col. Ali, to use his good office to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.

“We have always known Col. Ali as an upright and committed Nigerian who values the lives of his officers and we are using this opportunity to call on him to wade in by interacting with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to establish contact with the bandits to see to the release of the officers. In the same manner, we are also appealing to other well-meaning Nigerians to help us appeal to the kidnappers to release our brother,”