From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The family of a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC Jimoh Folowosele, suspected to have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, has appealed to the Comptroller – General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, not to allow their son to die in captivity.

The family accused the Customs of dilly-dallying over the release of the officer and others that were held captive since February 9, 2021, thereby creating panic and tension within the family.

Folowosele, an indigene of Aramoko Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State was abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents during official duty in Geidam, a border town in Yobe State alongside other officers a couple of weeks ago.

Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, was said to have been abducted alongside two of his colleagues on February 9, 2021, in Yobe State, while on official duty.

Addressing a press conference in Ado- Ekiti, on Thursday, the victim’s brother, Idowu Folowosele, said the news about the abduction of their brother has thrown his family into confusion and appealed to the Nigerian Customs to speed up action that would aid his release.

“It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs in Yobe State and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs. Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word.”

Folowosele who said the situation has thrown DSP Folowosele’s wife and children into distress, called on Col. Ali, to use his good office to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.

“We have always known Col. Ali as an upright and committed Nigerian who values the lives of his officers and we are using this opportunity to call on him to wade in by interacting with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to establish contact with the bandits to see to the release of the officers. In the same manner, we are also appealing to other well-meaning Nigerians to help us appeal to the kidnappers to release our brother,”

Also speaking, a friend of the kidnapped customs officer, Mr. Fola Ayedun, said much as he appreciated some strategic moves that must have gone into how Mr. Folowosele would be released, he appealed to NSC to put some family members into confidence.

“There is no doubt the fact that issues related to kidnapping are sensitive and require strategic approach but even at that, it is important that the NCS is in touch with the immediate family of the victim to lessen the burden and trauma they might be going through.

” In the last 10 days, all his loved ones, especially wife and children have been experiencing sleepless night simply because nobody can hold on to anything that suggests if any plan is being made to secure our Mr. Folowosele’s release,” Ayedun stated.

Ayedun said though the family had heard the the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, debunking the claim that they were exuding nonchalant disposition concerning the matter, urging them to match their words with action.

“For God’s sake, this is an abduction that had created crisis in the family. The NCS leadership must not leave any stone unturned to address it. The people abducted were three and NCS shouldn’t be lackadaisical in its action.”