The family of Prince Harrison Aronu of Urezeakwa, Ifite Oraifite, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been in pain since he was abducted by unknown persons on July 31, 2021.

A police report of the incident indicated that on the fateful day, as he was supervising the Community Road Maintenance being done by the youths, unknown gunmen came with a Lexus vehicle and another Venza car and started shooting sporadically before they seized the young man, who is the President General of Oraifite Youths Association (the national body) as well as the Mayor of Asatu Youths of Ekwusigo Local Government, and took him away. The family reported that they had since then not heard from the abductors for payment of ransom nor received any other information.

They requested the police authorities to intensify efforts towards the safe return of their breadwinner and, also, appealed to members of the public to help locate him and report to the nearest police station.

