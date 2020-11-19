The Nneibo maternal family of late Friday Arunsi, allegedly murdered on April 17, by a ‘drunken’ police constable at Ebem Ohafia in Abia is asking for N100 million compensation.

The family, represented by Chief Kingsheart Ukpabi, is also asking for justice in a petition filed before the Abia Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and extra judicial killings, through its Counsel, Mrs. Ngozi Ukwueni.

Ukpabi told the panel on Wednesday in Umuahia that the family was demanding justice and compensation for the “brutal killing of a promising young man” by a policeman.

The defendant was attached to the Ohafia Divisional Police Station, when the incident happened.

Ukpabi, who was led in evidence by the Defence Counsel, SP Stanley Ofoegbu, said that the 19-year-old deceased was the breadwinner of his family.

Narrating how the boy was killed, Ukpabi said that constable, who was said to be drunk at the time of the incident, shot and killed the boy, while he was unloading essential goods from a truck in front of a shop during the COVID-19 lockdown.