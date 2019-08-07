Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The family of the murdered Miss Lilian Ngbanwe has raised the alarm over alleged plot to cover up the crime and release the prime suspect, Chukwuemeka Eze.

Miss Ngbanwe, who hailed from Issele-Mkpetime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Imo State where she was allegedly raped and murdered with her vital organs removed.

The 27-year old slain corps member, a graduate of Accountancy (Upper Credit division) from Nasarawa State Polytechnic, was serving at St. Gregory Secondary School, Amiri in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

But the incident happened at Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area on the fateful Sunday morning when she was returning from a friend’s house to prepare for church.

Following the alleged murder, the prime suspect, Mr. Eze was arrested, and was said to have confessed to the crime.

However, uncle to the deceased, Mike Ngbanwe in a video message to our correspondent in Asaba, alleged that there was a disturbing twist to the murder saga.

Mike said there was credible information at the family’s disposal to the effect that plans were being made to sweep the matter under the carpet, alleging that there were powerful persons behind the murder suspect.

“We are actually very worried that a whole lot is going on. We were surprised a few days ago to hear that the suspect who had earlier confessed to the crime, is deaf and dumb.

“Meanwhile, he spoke and confessed to the police initially. We want the whole world to be aware and let the government or police not do a cover-up.

“An innocent girl, that was her first time of leaving her parents house in Abuja, to go and serve her country only to be murdered for ritual purposes because she was just walking back to her location when somebody came out and hacked her to death.

“We are surprised that this thing happened in front of a local government headquarters, and behind it is a police post.”

Another member of the bereaved family, Raymond Ngbanwe urged the Federal government and the management of NYSC to ensure justice for the family, saying that their late daughter was on national assignment when she was gruesomely murdered.