David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Rumours that the deceased Provost of College of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Nnewi Campus, Anambra State, Onochie Udemezue, died of COVID-19 pandemic has been a source of worry to the family members.

The family said it might go for the option of an independent test on the late professor’s sample as they expressed worry that the family had not seen result of the sample collected before the death of the provost.

The family’s spokesman, Orji Udemezue, who addressed journalists in Nnewi, yesterday, in company with Ogochukwu Udemezue (family head), Kennedy Udemezue and Chidi Udemezue, said the family had been left in the dark since the death of their son was announced last week.

He said they demanded a definite information about what happened to him.

“Udemezue was alleged to have died at NAUTH. The news of his death has thrown the family into a deep shock because we did not hear anything about his sickness before his death was announced.

“We are saddened by the rumour making the rounds that our brother and father died of COVID-19. The family has been cautious since we heard of this. The family is aware of COVID-19 issues and we know millions of people have been infected and thousands died all over the world, we are aware that COVID-19 is not a taboo or death sentence.

“It is shocking that NAUTH has no facility for COVID-19 testing. We know that many states in the country cannot boast of having testing facilities, it is a shock to us that three days after the death Udemezue, the result of his COVID-19 status has not been made available to the family. This is something that should not take more than 15 minutes to get done under normal circumstances.”