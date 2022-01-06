By Christopher Oji

Family members of two years old Daniel Akorode Mudashiru, who has been missing since November 28, 2021, have cried to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to prevail on all police formations across the country to help them find their child.

The family also appealed to religious organizations, families and non-governmental organisations to assist them in finding their son.

Mother of the child, Mercy, who visited the The Sun Newspapers head office in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, in tears, said, out of grief, the family did not know whether it was Christmas or New Year this past Yuletide.

The female auto mechanic, who wept intermittently as she narrated the family’s ordeal, said: “My son, Daniel, was stolen, and not missing. There is a child theft cartel in Ajegunle, Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Apapa, Lagos, where we live. Many kids have been stolen and their whereabouts still remain a mystery. It is a monthly occurrence and the police are yet to bust the syndicate. As I am crying today, so many families are also weeping, mourning and gnashing their teeth over a similar fate of stolen children. The Nigeria Police should do something drastic to bust the criminal gang that steals little children in Ajegunle.

“It was not as if I was careless. My son was playing with his friends in our compound. So, I was not really worried, because he was in safe hands. After sometime, Daniel came home, took his meal and went back to join his playmates. At about 6pm, I felt that it was getting late.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

So, I went outside to pick my son, but there was no one outside. I went from house to house in search of my son but the kids told me that they left him outside. I became apprehensive and raised the alarm.

“A search was conducted but there was no success and we ran to the police station, where we were told to wait for 24 hours. After 24 hours, we went back to Ajeromi Police Station, where the case was incidented, but there has been no good response from the police. Since that fateful Sunday, my family has been in mourning. It is better to know that your child is dead than to be subjected to the mental and psychological torture of wondering what is happening to him or what could have happened to him.

“I don’t wish my enemy what is happening to me. I don’t know who is holding my child, but I am begging you, in the name of God, bring back Daniel. If you need money, please, we will raise it and give to you. Think of God and your children’s future and give me back my child.

“I am begging our IGP, Mr. Alkali, to use his good office and prevail on police formations across the country to help me search for my son, Daniel. I am also appealing to other security agencies to wade into the matter. My appeals also go to Nigerians and non-governmental organisations to assist me in finding the child. My life has crashed. I am injured and devastated. Please, contact us on 07032698251 or the nearest police station.”