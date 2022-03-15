BY Shinna Ogunbiyi-Joseph

Family members of All Progressives Congress (APC) executive member, Mr. Kayode Samuel Ogunbiyi,(aka Epo) who was murdered July 8, in Lagos this year have kicked against the release of the alleged suspect by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The suspect, Mr. Shakiru Owolabi Yusuf, (a.k.a SKB) who, according to the family, allegedly shot and killed him during one of the party’s meetings at Amuwo Kuje, area of Satalite town, before the last local government election.

The family has therefore,sent a Save-our-souls to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Government and well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the DPP to have a rethink and advise for the prosecution of the suspect.

According to the family, the suspect was arrested by operatives of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, Lagos ,and was released from detention by the DPP a month ago.

The suspect, who was trailed and arrested by AIG squad last year after a tip off, was released by the DPP without trial or the consent of the petitioner/complaint, while a member of his gang, Mr. Ibrahim Kosoko, is still at large.

According to the DPP, who after the petition by Ogunbiyi family, the suspect could not be charged for murder case because from the case filed presented to it,there was no indictment on the suspect for murder, and that the suspect only admitted being a cultist leader . The DPP has confirmed that the suspect would only been charged to Court for cultism.

The FCID Alagbon, arrested the suspect based on a petition written to FCID for murder case and not cultism, but the DPP released him without the notice of the petitioner/complainer.

The family told our Correspondent that there was a witness to the murder case. Also that, all parties to the case had written statement at FCID Alagbon. There was also a publication in the Daily Sun Newspapers on November 4, 2021, about the killing of Ogunbiyi.

Spokesman for the Family, Mr Joseph,said: “the Ogunbiyi family implore the AIG and IGP to please wade into this matter, if possible charge the suspect to court to determine his fate. This is because suspected elements wanted to rubbish the good work and sweat of the AIG by tampering with the case file in question. Your intervention into this case will bring justice for the innocent soul lost by his killer according to the community where he lives.”

However, the family has sent a Save-our-souls to president Mohammadu Buhari and the State Government to wade in to the matter and bring the killers of their son to justice .