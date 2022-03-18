By Shinna Ogunbiyi-Joseph

Family members of All Progressives Congress (APC) executive member, Mr. Kayode Samuel Ogunbiyi (aka Epo), who was murdered on July 8, 2021, in Lagos, have protested against the release of the suspect by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The suspect, Mr. Shakiru Owolabi Yusuf, (a.k.a SKB) who, according to the family, allegedly shot and killed him during one of the party’s meetings at the Amuwo Kuje area of Satellite town, before the last local government election.

The family has, therefore, sent a save-our-souls message to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Lagos State Government and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the DPP to have a rethink and ensure the prosecution of the suspect.

The deceased’s family said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, Lagos, and later released from detention by the DPP a month ago.

The suspect, who was trailed and arrested by the AIG squad last year, after a tip off, was released by the DPP without trial or the consent of the petitioner/complaint, while a member of his gang, Mr. Ibrahim Kosoko, is still at large.

The DPP said after the petition by the Ogunbiyi family, the suspect could not be charged for murder case because, from the case file presented to it, there was no indictment on the suspect for murder, and that the suspect only admitted being a cultist leader. The DPP has confirmed that the suspect would only be charged to court for cultism.

The FCID Alagbon arrested the suspect based on a petition for murder case and not cultism, but the DPP released him without the notice of the petitioner/complainer.

The family told Daily Sun that there was a witness to the murder case, adding that all parties to the case had written statements at FCID Alagbon.

Spokesman for the family, Mr Joseph, said: “The Ogunbiyi family implores the AIG and IGP to please wade into this matter and, if possible, charge the suspect to court to determine his fate. This is because suspected elements want to rubbish the good work and sweat of the AIG by tampering with the case file in question. Your intervention into this case will bring justice to the innocent soul of the deceased.”