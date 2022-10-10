By Christopher Oji

The Ogun state Police Command has exposed and nabbed three brothers and one of their accomplices for allegedly robberies ijebu Ode area of the state.

The suspects, Hammed Jagbojagbo, Idris Jagbojagbo , Tobi Jagbojagbo,and Tosin Ogundeko, are currently facing interrogation at Igbeba Divisional Headquarters and have allegedly confessed to the police they committed the crime.

According Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Igbeba Divisional Headquarters that armed robbers had invaded the shop of a premier lotto agent at Odi olowo area of Ijebu Ode, and robbed the agent of #90000; and also snatched a bajaj motorcycle belonging to one Clement Conleth.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, quickly led his patrol team to the scene; gave the robbers a hot chase, and succeeded in arresting one of them, Tosin Ogundeko, from whom the Bajaj Motorcycle, was recovered from.

“The arrested Tosin Ogundeko, subsequently led detectives to their hideouts in Epe, Lagos, where three others were apprehended, while one of them simply identified as Tosin (a.k.a socket), escaped.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed being responsible for various motorcycle snatching operations in Ijebu Ode, and its environs. They confessed further that they all based in Epe, but chose Ijebu Ode, as their area of operation.

“Recovered from them, are one locally made gun and one Bajaj motorcycle”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departments( SCIID), for discreet investigation. He also directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang.