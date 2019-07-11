Tony John, Port Harcourt

Seven family members, including husband and wife, have been found dead in Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the tragic incident occurred in their apartment within an estate known as ‘Too Much Money’ in the town.

One of the victims’ neighbours who confirmed the incident via the telephone, said they woke up in the morning of yesterday and noticed that the neighbour’s house was still locked.

The source, who did not want his name mention, said they decided to force the main gate to the compound open and observed that the car belonging to the father, a known commercial driver in the area, was still parked and none of the children was seen outside.

According to the source, neighbours within the estate said they saw the man the last time when he was trying to put on his generator set, which they suspected might be the cause of their death.

It was further gathered that the generator set was seen facing their door.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has confirmed the incident to journalists.

Omoni said a preliminary investigation showed that the family died as a result of smoke from the generator set, adding that investigation was still on to see if the disaster was sabotage.

He disclosed further that the bodies had been deposited at the mortuary for further investigation, adding that at the end of the findings, anyone found culpable would face the law.