From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a kidnap syndicate made up of members of the same family.

Detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, with the support of Sagamu Security Council, carried out their arrest.

The combined teams had embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, which led to the arrest of one Oweniwe Okpara from Delta State and three of his children – Samson Okpara, Bright Okpara and Eze Okpara, as well as one Christian Ishaha, who accommodated them.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi: “On Friday, the suspects were all arrested in Ajaka area of Sagamu for their roles in the kidnap of eight persons at different times in the town and other areas.”

He added: “in the course of investigation, it was discovered that three other members of the family namely: Godwin, Godspower and Mathew were the armed squad of the syndicate, while Samson, Bright and Eze were spying on targeted victims.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that one Emmanuel Joseph, a native of Ebele in Edo State was later recruited into the fold when he implored Eze Okpara to tell him the source of money they spend lavishly everyday. They subsequently opened up to him, and then he also joined them.

“Among the victims of the gang is one Okechukwu Onwubiko, who was kidnapped on June 4, 2019. They also kidnapped one Omotayo Sobowale on June 16, 2020; while one Lamidi Akeem was also kidnapped on July 20, 2020.

“On November 3, 2020, the gang kidnapped one Mrs. Areoye Olufunke, on November 11, 2020, they abducted one Mrs. Adijat Adeleye, while Ashaye Olayinka Tobi was also kidnapped on November 12.

“Having heard about the arrest of their father and their three siblings, Godwin, Godspower and Mathew Okpara took escaped to Delta State, with their operational car and their arms where they were subsequently apprehended by the Delta State Police Command after carrying out another kidnapping in the state.

“Their camp located at a forest in Ayepe-Ijebu, where their father used to farm was located by policemen and subsequently destroyed. Items recovered at the camp include, three expended cartridges, cooking gas, tarpaulin, cooking utensils, women bags and twine”. The PPRO stated.