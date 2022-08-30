From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Family of Late Samaila Sabo Awudu, a Corps Member serving in Adamawa state who was murdered recently is demanding justice for their son.

Awudu, who was serving Yola, the Adamawa state capital was killed in an attack from assailants who broke into his resident and machetted him.

Mr Ephraim Haruna Sabo who spoke on behalf of the family at the burial of the deceased at Gindin Dorowa village in Wukari local government area of Taraba state called on the security agents to unravel those behind the dastardly act and made them to face justice.

Sabo who noted that nothing could be done to replace the life of the deceased however insisted that bringing those responsible to justice would ease the pains of the family and loved ones and help to serve as deterrent to others who may wish to contemplate such acts.

He regretted that the late Awudu, born in 1994 has endured the rigors of growing up and schooling only for his life to be cut short just when his family was beginning to look up to him start up as a man.

A representative of the Adamawa State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps who spoke at the burial condole with the family and assured them that the Corps will liaise with relevant security agencies to ensure that justice is served.

He regretted that a young person who leaves the comfort of his home to serve his fatherland ends up killed so gruesomely at his prime.

Awudu, who studied Biochemistry at the Federal University Wukari, was serving at Elkami College of Islamic Theology, Yola, Adamawa State as his Place of Primary Assignment before his death.