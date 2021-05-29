From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Agbeje Family of Fowowawo Village, near Magbon Etido in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, has petitioned the offices of the Minister of Defence and the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) over the use of some naval personnel by land grabbers to terrorise the community.

In the petitions written on behalf of the family by their solicitors, Manasseh Ehile and Company, dated May 4, 2021, the family said the naval personnel, led by an officer, invaded the village on Saturday May 1st, abducted three members of the Agbeje family and locked them inside a container in the bush.

According to the petitioners, the Agbeje Family had obtained judgment in a land suit against the Alabi Taiwo, progenitor of the Ogunleyes, in 1993, out of which it sold 10 Acres to one Alhaja Awawu Gidado for the purpose of mining and sand dredging.

They added that another judgement was delivered by the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on April 20, 2015, in favour of the Agbeje Family, reaffirming its ownership of the land.

The family stated further that since its loss in court, the Alabi Family via Sufi Taiwo Ogunleye, Ayinde Ogunleye and Adisa Ogunleye, had sought the help of the naval personnel stationed at Arepo, to abduct members of the Agbeje family members, aiding forcible entry on the judgment land, as well as harassing, intimidating and assaulting resident of Fowowawo Village.

They added in the petitions that the naval officers and members of the Ogunleye family have been engaging in illegal dredging of sand and destruction of farmlands.

The petitioners said that one Nurudeen Adenekan, a member of Agbeje Family, who was abducted sometimes in 2019 by some naval officers, was brutally assaulted and eventually died due to the internal injuries he suffered during the assault.