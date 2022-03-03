From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Aworo, Eniso, Mojolagbe and 45 other families in Osun State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, alleging that the state government took over their land without compensation.

They cried out over alleged threat to their lives by Fashina Oladapo, Omisore Johnson and others, allegedly hiding under the state government to threaten their families.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

They also raised allegation of malicious damage of their properties, intimidation and harassment of their families.

A petition written by Bukola Onifade Esq, on behalf of Alhaji Muliku Mojolagbe, Chief Hammed Lawal, Alhaji Sule Jimoh, Engineer AbdulMuib Adekola and Saka Adabanija and their family members of Igboro, along Owode-Ede, in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun, called on the police to intervene in the matter.

“Our clients are the customary and legitimate owners from the time immemorial under the Yoruba Native Laws and Customs all that parcel of land situate, lying and being at Igboro, Along Owode-Ede, Osogbo road, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State and exercise unhindered and exclusive right of possession.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The invasion of the suspects are premised on the purported unlawful, allegedly taking over by the state government without doing the needful to the rightful owners of the land.

“The families being aggrieved on the ways, manner and procedure adopted by the government in taking over their rightful land and converting same to personal and/or commercial purpose, our clients was not happy and they took legal steps,” the petition added.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Noting that the suit is pending before the appeal court having being dismissed by the lower court, the petition added that “the suspects were led by the Osun State Joint Taxes Force (JTF) to demolish the fences erected on the land without court order.

The families called for the arrest of the suspects and subsequent investigation to the circumstances behind the matter.