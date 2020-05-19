Christopher Oji

Family of Adiya Ikumu of Oju community in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State has petitioned Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, over the mysterious circumstances surrounding the sudden death of their daughter, Magaret in Lagos.

In a petition made available to Daily Sun, Tony Iji alleged that his sister Margaret Adiya Ikumu, was killed by her friends, Marvelous and Bubby.

According to Iji, his sister died few days ago under the custody of Marvelous and Bubby in Lagos.

Iji said that the family’s attention was drawn to the death of Margaret on Facebook few days ago somewhere at Ajah area of Lagos where she was living with Marvelous and Buddy, who were believed to be her friends.

“Upon enquiries, our people were able to establish contact with Marvelous on phone number 07040869026 and Buddy on her Facebook page, who reluctantly revealed to us that Margaret was their friend who died after a brief sickness and that her dead body is in their custody.

“They told us that they had the instruction Margaret not to allow members of her family to know anything about her death and authorized them to bury her without he family.

“Since then, all effort by our family and our community here in Lagos to know the cause and circumstances surrounding Margaret’s death has been rebuffed by Marvelous and Bubby, who are the only persons with information about her death.”

He said that they later sent a chat message on WhatsApp to one member of their family members with a picture of a casket showing that Margaret has been buried and effort by members of the family to get more details surrounding the death and burial from Marvelous and Buddy has proved abortive as they refused to co-operate with the family. He stated that Marvelous has threatened to discard her phone number (07040869026) after the burial as a way of blocking the family from further reaching her, adding that Margaret’s personal phone number, 0811377322 is permanently switched off.

According to him, another person with information about Margaret is Sylvester with phone number 08142586049, who claimed to be her boyfriend, but has also denied knowing where Magaret was living before her demise.

“To this end, the family is in a state of dilemma on how to get to the root of the story surrounding her demise. We are facing a lot of confusion and trauma, especially her mother who is insisting on seeing the body of her daughter to know if she is truly dead or not.”