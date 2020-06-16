Principal members of Adogun Atele family, Itele land, have appealed to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, State Security Services and Inspector General of Police to come to their rescue over the destruction of their property allegedly by one Adewunmi Abiodun Odutala and Kehinde Odubade Atiku.

The family, in a petition jointly signed by a retired assistant comptroller of Customs, Fasanya Salami Agbaji and the Head of Adogun Atele family, Taoreed Momodu Dada, lamented that there were persistent threats to the lives of Fasanya Agbaje Salami, Titilayo Fasanya and Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu.

‘’We call on the governor, Attorney General of Ogun State, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, President Obasanjo, Ogun State House of Assembly, Alake of Egbaland, Awujale of Ijebuland, Akarigbo of Remo, Olu of Ilaro, Olofin of Isheri, Ado/Odo/Ota Local Government, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court that by virtue of the Supreme Court judgment in Arowolo Vs Olowookere (2011) 3 NWLR Pt 1278 Pg 280, Adogun Atele Family (comprising of four branches of Osa, Imidawo, Ogunrounbi and Alagbeji), is the only family eligible to present candidate for the vacant stool of Onitele of Itele,’’ the family said.

The family warned the public not to buy land in Itele from Ogungbemi Alagbeji family or any person who had earlier bought from Ogungbemi Alagbeji and Odutala family as the entire Itele land is a subject of litigation both at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in Appeal No. CA/I/367/2014-Oba Adewunmi Adeniji Odutala Vs Chief Taoridi Dada; Ca/I/19/2014- Saibu Olugbode & 2 Ors Vs Chief Taoridi Dada & Another & Ca/I/169/2013- Samuel Olatunji Asorobi & Ors Vs Taoreed Dada & Another.

The statement maintained that Wakilu Adele Arowolo, Afusatu Akapo, Monday Akapo, Mufuli Akapo, Kafaru Abimbola Akapo, Abosede Akapo are not the head nor principal members of Adogun Atele but only parading themselves as such in order to deceive the public. The public are advised not to transact any business with them in the name of Adogun Atele Family.

The statement described them as dissidents in the family and that they do not have authority of the family to sell any portion of Itele land.