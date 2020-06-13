Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As rate of unwanted pregnancies increase in the country and different complications arising from adoption of different child spacing methods by women, a Family Planning expert, Temitope Oyedokun, has warned women to desist from patronizing unregistered family planning centres, saying that this may have grave consequence on their health.

Oyedokun, who is also the Chief Nursing Officer in charge of Obantoko Health Centre in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, gave this warning while speaking with journalists, shortly after a family planning sensitisation campaign in the Obantoko community and its environs, held at the weekend.

She explained that women that are still sexually active should not be ashamed of contacting registered and approved family planning centres when the need arises, stressing that at such centres, they would be properly counselled and monitored.

“I want to advise our women to stop patronising unregistered family planning centers. They should go to a good family planning center; listen to advice and adopt a method that is suitable to their body system so as to avoid complications that may arise from it.

“Many of our women do take one drug or the other, but I will tell them to desist from this act, only qualified health personnel should be approached for family planning and any other health issues”, Oyedokun said.

The family planning expert, however, lamented that many women adopt family planning without informing their husbands, declaring “this is not right”.

“Any woman who wants to adopt a family planning must seek for the consent of her husband. We are doing a lot of advocacies on this.

‘While some have adopted it, some are still very sceptical. We cannot force them to adopt it. We will continue to enlighten them on the advantages derivable from its adoption”. She added.

Oyedokun lamented that the patronage of family planning of the family planning centres has been greatly affected by the lockdown, the development which she said may lead to “baby boom” in the next few months.