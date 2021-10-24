From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Consumer’s Market for Family Planning (CM4FP) study conducted by the Society for Family Health (SFH) has shown that most women in Kaduna State bypass outlets close to them to access FP services due to their privacy needs.

The CM4FP research funded by the Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation was implemented by SFH in partnership with Population Services and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The study, which was conducted in some selected communities in Kaduna State and three other states (Lagos, Abia and Niger), was a pilot insight into FP supply and demand from the perspective of consumers in Nigeria.

The findings of the study which were presented during a dissemination meeting with critical stakeholders in Kaduna at the weekend showed that proximity and service quality top considerations driving consumers’ choice of family planning outlets.

This study tested the feasibility and utility of a range of novel approaches to capture information on the total family planning market in selected urban – locations in the aforementioned states.

Speaking during the multi-stakeholders dissemination meeting in Kaduna, SFH Practice Area Lead for Reproductive Health, Dr Nwala Anthony, added that the survey was designed for four rounds (one per quarter) of data collection.

But due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the research was concluded in round 3, the medical expert told his listeners.

“The research carried out a multi-round longitudinal family planning outlet census with an accompanying repeated cross-sectional household survey that allows for direct linking of family planning users to the outlets where they recently obtained their most recent family planning method”, he said.

According to Nwala, the study was meant to influence development in the FP sector in Nigeria and further spark up discussions on the state and other stakeholders to take action and expand research in that area.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Muhammad Baloni, who spoke through the Director, Planning and Research in the ministry, Sunday Joseph, commended SFH for the study and assured of the state government’s commitment to improving FP programmes in the state.

