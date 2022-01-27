From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Robert family in Otakeme, Ogbia Local Government Area have pleaded with the abductors of Jepthan Robert Yekorogha to release him unconditionally.

Mr Jephthan, a prominent businessman is cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan and elder brother to multi-talented businessman and founder of Zeetin Engineering Limited, Azibaola Robert

The family in statement signed by Austin Ekeinde which narrated how four gunmen forced Mr Jepthan out of his car in front of his house and bundled him to their own car pleaded with members of the public to provide any lead that would accelerate his release.

The statement quoted Azibaola as pleading with the abductors to release his brother unconditionally and turn a new leaf.

The statement read in part: “In the last few days, we have been inundated with inquiries by well-meaning Nigerians and the Media for confirmation of the kidnap of our sibling.

“Consequently, this statement has become necessary to clarify the situation.

“Our elder brother, Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him in his car and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention.

“We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages and visits have stood by us since the incident occurred. We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State and the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm; and turn a new leaf for the peace, security and prosperity of Bayelsa State.”