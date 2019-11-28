Bolaji Okunola

Family of Dave Adedeji Olajire, who allegedly died in custody on November 17, 2019 in Moore Police Command, Ile Ife, Osun State, has protested his death and called for government intervention.

Olajire, 37, was awaiting trial for his involvement in an homosexual act alongside his alleged partner, Bayo Olaosebikan, 39, for the offence committed two years ago at Rose Garden Hotel Plaza, Ile-Ife.

It was gathered Bayo is yet to be arrested.

Olajire’s family, indigenes and well wishers, clamouring for justice, have not stop parading the station and Ilesha prison.

On November 19, they heightened their complain by lunching a protest in the town.

Olajire’s mother, Sholape, in a chat with Daily Sun lamented the death of her son and called for government intervention.

“I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is injustice. How will my child die so cheaply in a case we are yet to conclude. In the first place, I believe my son his innocent because we are still on the matter.

“ Whenever I ask for the arrest of his alleged partner in crime, they keep giving me excuses. I am ageing and I don’t have the strength of parading police station.

“I am begging the government to help me look deep into this matter. I’m sure government’s intervention will go a long way. My son is an easy going person. I am still in pains over his death. The fact that his alleged partner is yet to be arrested still baffles me.